It’s no secret Facebook appears to have a privacy problem.

The social media giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has been under fire in recent years over its reported handling of personal data. There have been allegations of the company gathering more information than it admits and sharing the data users provide to other parties.

Privacy concerns in the digital age have become a hot-button issue in 2019, and TMZ took those worries to an American inventor who knows a thing or two about technology.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak questioned if the technology so many of us have embraced might actually be working against us.