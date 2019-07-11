It’s no secret Facebook appears to have a privacy problem.
The social media giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has been under fire in recent years over its reported handling of personal data. There have been allegations of the company gathering more information than it admits and sharing the data users provide to other parties.
Privacy concerns in the digital age have become a hot-button issue in 2019, and TMZ took those worries to an American inventor who knows a thing or two about technology.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak questioned if the technology so many of us have embraced might actually be working against us.
“Who knows if my cellphone is listening right now,” he told the tabloid news website earlier this month.
While Wozniak acknowledged the benefits of Facebook might be worth it for some, he admitted he usually gives “most people” the same advice when it comes to their presence on the social network.
“You should figure out a way to get off Facebook,” he said.
Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for “a privacy-focused messaging and social networking platform.” Zuckerberg wrote the goal is to build a “simpler platform” that puts “privacy first.”
“There’s a lot to do here,” the billionaire said.
But that didn’t prevent the platform from being blasted by federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien in April for their “refusal to act responsibly,” which he found “deeply troubling.”
A month later, Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould said “the Wild-West online era cannot continue.”
Facebook has more than two billion users around the world, making it one of the most popular websites on the planet.