Graham Hughes/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raises the hand of Steven Guilbeault during an event to launch his candidacy for the Liberal party of Canada in Montreal on July 10, 2019.

MONTREAL — Within a few minutes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech Wednesday night introducing his newest candidate for the fall election, a protester lifted up a sign and began screaming anti-pipeline slogans. The crowd of roughly 150 people went silent. The female protester demanded Trudeau respect Indigenous sovereignty and stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which the federal government bought for $4.5 billion. “There are Indigenous communities who want to see this move forward,” Trudeau replied. “Why are you de-legitimizing the Indigenous communities who support the energy industry?” Watch: Trudeau faces off with Scheer, Singh over Trans Mountain

The crowd roared in approval but Trudeau’s new recruit, well-known and respected environmental activist, Steven Guilbeault, did not clap. He stared into the audience with a stern look on his face. Guilbeault in 1993 helped found a major environmental advocacy group in Quebec called Equiterre. The activist also worked for Greenpeace for ten years before returning to Equiterre as its director and spokesman in 2007. He is also against Trans Mountain. But he thinks he can do more to fight climate change inside the Liberal party than outside it. “I understand that in order to advance things, you need to compromise,” Guilbeault said in the east-end Montreal riding of Laurier—Sainte-Marie. “I find in the Liberal party everything I need to continue the fight against climate change.”