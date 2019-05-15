Patrick Semansky/AP via CP U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is shown testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee in Washington on April 9, 2019.

OTTAWA — A top Trump administration cabinet member says the end of punishing steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico is close at hand.

“I think we are close to an understanding with Mexico and Canada,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday, as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Trump trade czar Robert Lighthizer in a renewed push to get the tariffs lifted.

Mnuchin was testifying before the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee where he was asked why those two countries continue to face a 25-per-cent duty on steel and 10-per-cent levy on aluminum exports to the United States.

‘My sense is that we’re making progress’

Mnuchin said he has spoken to Finance Minister Bill Morneau and their Mexican counterpart about the tariffs, but that Lighthizer is actively leading discussions.

“My sense is that we’re making progress but there’s obviously more work to be done,” Morneau said Wednesday.

Morneau said he raises the tariffs with Mnuchin every time they talk, including in a telephone call last week and face-to-face meetings last month in Washington at World Bank and G20 finance ministers’ meetings.

“I’m regularly putting forward the point of view that these tariffs are not only not helpful to the Canadian economy — to either the producers or buyers of steel — but they’re also damaging to the U.S. economy,” said Morneau.

President Donald Trump imposed the tariffs during contentious continental trade talks by using a section of U.S. law that allows the president to tax imports on national security grounds. The three countries’ negotiators ultimately reached a new deal that the Americans call the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

