Canadian, U.S. Stock Markets Halted Amid Panicked Selloff

TORONTO ― North American stock markets nosedived in initial trading as the price of oil collapsed and the loonie plunged against the U.S. dollar.

The rout at the start of trading triggered circuit breakers on the stock markets in Canada and the United States that temporarily put a halt to trading.

The drop followed an earlier plunge in European and Asian stock markets that came after Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major oil producers failed to agree on cutting output to prop up prices.

The move rattled already volatile stock markets that have been hammered in recent weeks due to concerns about the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in China, but has spread around the world.