Stock Up On These Winter Staples From Everlane

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Everlane

It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend the winter months hibernating. Regardless of where you live in Canada – whether winter brings banks of snow or sheets of rain – Everlane’s well-made cold-weather wardrobe will have you looking cute while keeping warm. Best of all, their clothes are ethically-made, so you can shop guilt-free.

Check out ten Everlane essentials for your winter wardrobe.

Everlane

This crewneck combines a retro ’70s vibe with the modern magic of recycled cashmere. The enviable wide-ribbed collar is an especially cool detail.

The cashmere turtleneck dress

Everlane

This turtleneck dress makes a strong case for wearing a skirt in winter. Sophisticated, sexy, and made of cashmere, it can take you straight from the office to date night.

The slim wool pant

Everlane

A modern take on the classic cigarette pant, these wool slacks have stretch to keep you comfortable and cozy all winter long.

The Re:Down® sleeping bag puffer

Everlane

If you love the warmth of down but hate the guilt, say hello to Everlane’s Re:Down puffers. They pair recycled fabric on the outside with recycled down on the inside.

The wool-cashmere blanket scarf

Everlane

Outdoors, it’s a scarf. When you’re seated next to a drafty door, it’s a blanket. This versatile blanket scarf is a wardrobe staple that keeps on giving.

The cropped alpaca cardigan

Everlane

This alpaca wool cardigan is cropped for a tailored look. Sweet details like balloon sleeves and chunky buttons give it a classier silhouette than your average cardi.

The military parka

Everlane

If maximum warmth is key — we’re looking at you, prairie people — this water-resistant parka is a must. The insulated lining and soft shell are made from recycled materials, and the fleece-lined pockets will keep your hands warm even if you forget your mitts at home.

The teddy beanie

Everlane

A pom-pom is the perfect accessory in festive photos. Made from cozy soft bouclé merino wool, this beanie will keep your ears toasty while you’re out enjoying the season.

The Italian ReWool overcoat

Everlane

This double-breasted beauty is perfect for dressier occasions. Made from recycled Italian wool, the classic cut is a no-brainer for a polished winter look.

The rain boot

