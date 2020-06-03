Stockwell Day Steps Down From Jobs After Asinine Comments On Racism

Leigh Vogel via Getty Images Stockwell Day speaks on stage during a high-level Summit on the Americas on May 12, 2016 in Miami.

OTTAWA — Former Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day has been fired from two jobs a day after making baseless comments about racism. Day, who was also a cabinet minister in former-prime minister Stephen Harper’s government, denied the existence of systemic racism in Canada during a panel discussion on CBC News’ Power & Politics Tuesday. In the wake of anti-police brutality and anti-Black racism protests, the former politician took issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement that systemic racism and discrimination exists in Canada. “Yes there’s a few idiot racists hanging around, but Canada is not a racist country... our system, which always needs to be improved, is not systemically racist,” he said to host Vassy Kapelos, before equating the experience of racism to being teased for wearing glasses at school. “Should I have gone through school and be mocked because I had glasses and was called four-eyes?” Day asked before trumpeting Canadian diversity being celebrated around the world. Watch: Canada addresses racism, systemic discrimination in Canada. Story continues below video.

Protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism have been organized around the world after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed in Minneapolis when a white officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest last week. Days later, Toronto’s Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from an apartment balcony after six police officers were called to her home and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating. The incident has also played a role in Canadian anti-racism protests in the last week. Day apologized Wednesday for making “insensitive and hurtful” comments.