Stronach Family Feud Resolved Out Of Court

Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images Belinda and Frank Stronach are seen here in Hallandale, Fla., in January 2017. The daughter-father duo worked together at Magna International before the former entered federal politics.

TORONTO — A high-profile feud among members of the Stronach family has been resolved out of court, ending a potentially messy legal drama. Under a settlement announced Thursday by The Stronach Group, control of the family fortune is basically split between two factions. Former politician and business executive Belinda Stronach will remain chairwoman and president of The Stronach Group, with full control of its horse racing, gaming, real estate and related assets. Her Austrian-born parents, Frank and Elfriede Stronach, will assume full ownership and control of a stallion and breeding business, all farm operations in North America and all European assets. The family fortune stems from Frank Stronach, who built the global Magna automotive manufacturing business — where Belinda worked for a time before entering federal politics.

Father and daughter issued a joint statement saying they were glad their disagreements had been settled. “I am pleased that my father will be able to focus on an agricultural business and related projects that are his passion. The settlement will allow The Stronach Group to continue building successful companies with quality jobs that contribute to the community,” Belinda said. “I am glad that our disagreements have been resolved amongst ourselves and have utmost confidence in The Stronach Group’s thoroughbred racing and gaming businesses, which will remain under Belinda’s management,” Frank said. The cool but conciliatory tone stands in stark contrast to the lawsuit Frank launched in September 2018. The auto magnate sued his daughter, two grandchildren and former business associate Alon Ossip for more than $500 million in Ontario Superior Court, alleging they mismanaged the family’s assets and conspired to take control of them. The allegations portrayed a trusting father who gave up control of family trusts in 2013 to serve in Austria’s parliament, with the understanding that he was still in de facto control and could retake his position when wanted. The suit claimed that “corporate documents were falsified as part of a scheme ... to limit or eliminate Frank’s role in running the Stronach family business,” and that repeated breaches of trust precipitated a breakdown in the relationship between his daughter and family members. Watch: Here’s what we knew about the Stronach family feud in 2018. Story continues below.