Tory MP Says Student’s Firing Linked To O’Toole Claims Of Data Theft

THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative party leadership contender Erin O'Toole in the House of Commons.

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP from Calgary has fired a summer student working in his office following allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender Erin O’Toole. Greg McLean — one of dozens of MPs who have endorsed O’Toole — made the announcement in a terse statement circulated Tuesday. “Upon learning of a breach of trust involving a summer student in my office, I immediately took action and the individual was terminated,” McLean said. “This matter is entirely regrettable.” McLean’s office confirmed Tuesday the firing was in connection with allegations by the O’Toole campaign that first surfaced publicly late Friday night: that rival Peter MacKay’s campaign hacked into a trove of confidential campaign information and broke the law. The MacKay campaign has denied the allegations and said Tuesday the fact that an MP’s summer student was involved raises new questions about whether O’Toole’s campaign is improperly using House of Commons resources on his leadership bid.

This is the 2020 equivalent of breaking into the campaign office and bugging the boardroom. A spokesperson for the O'Toole campaign

O’Toole had previously been scrutinized for using his parliamentary email address to facilitate campaign endorsements, as has one of his supporters, Sen. Leo Housakos. “Given Mr. McLean’s statement today, this is looking more like a story of the O’Toole campaign’s negligence rather than the sinister attack on their internal information they are trying to allege,” MacKay campaign spokesman Jordan Paquet said in an email. “The only leaks seem to be from inside the O’Toole campaign so, as we’ve said before, they might be better off talking to their volunteers and staff rather than using police resources for their campaign’s benefit.” None of the allegations have been proven in court. The RCMP and the Toronto Police have acknowledged receipt of a complaint from the O’Toole team. “An investigation into mischief in relation to data is ongoing and we are working with colleagues from the RCMP,” Toronto police Const. Michelle Flannery said in an email Tuesday. A copy of the June 19 letter sent by the O’Toole campaign to police was obtained by The Canadian Press.