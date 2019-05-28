Student Unions Take Ontario Government To Court Over Non-Mandatory Fees

Chris Young/Canadian Press ﻿Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands outside his office at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 27, 2019.

TORONTO — The Canadian Federation of Students has launched a court challenge against the Ontario government’s decision to allow college and university students to opt out of certain fees.

The group, along with the York Federation of Students, filed a notice of application for judicial review asking the Ontario Superior Court to quash the policy directive.

They say the move will cut funding for student associations, campus newspapers, student legal aid clinics and sexual diversity offices.

The student groups allege that the government issued the directive for improper purposes, unfairly targeting student unions, and interfered with the autonomy and independence of schools.

Union says premier aimed ‘to marginalize and silence student groups’

They point to a Progressive Conservative fundraising email from Premier Doug Ford, in which he bemoaned what he called “crazy Marxist nonsense” from student unions and said he “fixed that” by making student union fees optional.

“The premier’s letter is evidence that the impetus behind the directives was not to protect ‘student choice,’ but to marginalize and silence student groups which are perceived as critics of the governing party and its political objectives in respect of post-secondary education,” the student groups’ lawyers write in the application.