Students Need Safe Places To Socialize, Not Partying Bans And Expulsions

As universities have reopened in various ways this fall after spring COVID-19 closures and a rapid move to online learning, new challenges are emerging. Beyond navigating a “new normal” of both virtual and in-person academic learning, universities must confront questions about student life and wellness in a pandemic. As some students return to campuses and university communities, it’s clear that COVID-19 has not influenced a change in some student partying behaviours with the potential to spread COVID-19. In the United States, there have been notable campus shutdowns and high COVID-19 case numbers among some post-secondary students. In Canada, an outbreak was recently declared after five Western University students tested positive for COVID-19. Universities need to collaborate with government policy-makers to provide guidelines that acknowledge the important role socializing plays in student mental health, and that will help students find safer ways to participate in building personal networks and supports.

DAILY UPDATE



London’s active cases: 61📈

WesternU confirmed cases: 39(0 new)



Featured: 9 @WesternU student COVID-19 cases linked to one house party. https://t.co/xYPyTmeD6u#mlhu#ldnont — Gazette News (@NewsAtGazette) September 20, 2020

FatCamera via Getty Images Canadian postsecondary students are experiencing a heavy toll on their mental health as a result of the pandemic; depression and anxiety has been exacerbated.

In the pandemic, learning how to speak to young people about risk has been shown to be critical, as abstinence-style messages aren’t effective. This challenge will only worsen as temperatures cool down. Outdoor gatherings will end and bar patios close, causing gatherings to move indoors, thus posing greater health risks. Outdoor spaces while effective in the short-term, are limited by the changing weather. New guidelines are needed to provide students with safe spaces to congregate. Building bonds critical for students The initial phase of campus life is more social and changes as the term progresses. Students establish peer and study groups, engage in extra-curricular activities and activities that provide them a sense of belonging and a strong source of support. Building these bonds is essential to assist students in acclimating to the campus environment and coping with the stressors of university life. As academic workloads increase, student stress levels increase accordingly. Even before the pandemic, campuses across the country before the COVID-19 crisis were trying to respond to record levels of anxiety and depression among the university student population. Governments should seek to bolster university mental health services to prevent a further backlogging of the campus system and provide students the care they need to cope with the added stress of the pandemic university experience. Particular attention should be paid to students living off-campus, and finding ways to provide these students with an equal level of services and support. In a typical semester those students on campus or living adjacent to campus already faced an advantage in forming social bonds compared to those off-campus. With fewer students on campus and students telecommuting, attempts to form social bonds will be more difficult. We must be aware of the dangers of isolation and the heightened fears related to the pandemic that students face.

Universities need to find new ways of having students interact on and off-campus with accessible physical and virtual meeting places.