Stylish Holiday Decor That Can Stay Up All Year Long

Every holiday lover knows, it’s the tiny festive touches that really brighten up your home. From warm throws to twinkly lights to woodsy scents, it’s easy to go ham (and break the bank) on seasonal merch. But who says holiday decor has to be disposable? With just a sprinkle of cheer and a whole lot of style, these (suggestively) festive pieces will hold up long after the tree comes down.

Velvet pillows from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

In a rich holiday-inspired hue and gorgeously touchable velvet, this accent pillow will feel like a gift to yourself 365 days of the year.

Sheepskin throw from Wayfair

Wayfair

Get that cozy, getaway feel right at home with a winter-white sheepskin throw. It’ll make every seat inviting, and every snap editorial.

Rose quartz coasters from Etsy

Etsy

Uniquely handcrafted, these elegant agate coasters are a must for every holiday house and host. But, no matter the season, your coffee table will thank you.

LED 30-light strand from Indigo

Indigo

Everyone knows string-lights are excellent for ambiance, and these pretty circular crackled-bead bulbs deserve to be seen on and off the Christmas tree.

Stockholm mirror from Ikea

Ikea

Simple Scandinavian design works every time — and every season. Mirrors are an inexpensive way to optimize natural light and to make your home look larger.

Adjustable vase from Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Whether it’s a holiday arrangement or fresh summer blooms, this gold-accented vase looks celebratory yet streamlined all at once.

Jonathan Adler tic-tac-toe set from The Bay

The Bay

Guaranteed, this dashing brass and marble playset won’t disappoint at a holiday soiree — and long after. Think of it as a better-than-a-book addition to your coffee table.

Holiday cocktail kit from Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods