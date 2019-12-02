Even as an adult, getting things in the mail is the best. But remember how great it was when you were a kid? There was so much anticipation just knowing that something was on the way, especially for you. Opening it felt like such a thrill.

Kids these days are lucky, because they have access to a ton of different kinds of subscription boxes that didn’t exist for previous generations. Subscriptions make a great holiday gift, but they’re fun and educational all year round.

Here are some of the best subscription boxes for kids that are available in Canada.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Bitsbox

Bitsbox

Ages: 6-12

What’s in the box? Info and resources about a new coding project, with a binder to keep them organized. Kids learn to build apps on the the Bitsbox website, and the projects amp up every month.

Monthly cost: Get it at Bitsbox for $33/month

Curiosity Box

Curiosity Box

Ages: 2-4, 5-7, and 8+

What’s in the box? Science, tech, engineering, art and math-based crafts and activities based around a theme, including books and toys.

Monthly cost: Get it at at Curiosity Box for $39.95/month

For Purpose Kids

For Purpose Kids

Ages: 5-10

What’s in the box? Curated books and activities focused on specific causes (be kind, help people and communities, help animals, and protect our environment). There’s also a T-shirt, a globe, toys and stickers.

Cost per quarter: Get it at For Purpose Kids for $57. Unlike most other boxes, it ships out every 90 days, rather than every month.

Girls Can! Crate

Girls Can! Crate

Ages: 5-10

What’s in the box? Books about inspiring women throughout history, along with a science or art activity and a sticker. The bigger, pricier box has a longer story and also includes additional activities, a tote bag, and more crafts.

Monthly cost: Get it at Girls Can! Crate for $24.60/month for the smaller box, or $37/month for the bigger one

Green Kid Crafts

Green Kid Crafts

Ages: 2-4 and 5-10

What’s in the box? Themed science, tech, engineering, art or math-based crafts and activities, made with eco-friendly materials.

Monthly cost: Get it at Green Kid Crafts for $33/month

Groovy Lab in a Box

Groovy Lab

Ages: 8+

What’s in the box? STEM-themed activities, including an engineering design challenge and a lab notebook.

Monthly cost: Get it at Groovy Lab in a Box for $39.80/month

Kiwi Crate

Kiwi Crate

Ages: 0-2, 2-4, 5-8, 6-11, or 9-16

What’s in the box? Crafts and activities developed for specific ages, all relating to either science, tech, engineering, art or math.

Monthly cost: Get it at Kiwi Crate for $33.13 - $46/month, depending on age range

The Little Feminist

The Little Feminist

Ages: 0-3, 3-7 or 7-9

What’s in the box? Either one or two age-appropriate books featuring female characters, with a special focus on racialized girls and other characters who aren’t often represented in kids books. Subscriptions also include discussion questions and activities.

Monthly cost: Get it at The Little Feminist for $30/month

More about books for kids of colour When Kids Read Books By People Of Colour, Their Worlds Open Up

Little Passports

Little Passports

Ages: 3-5, 5-8, 6-10, 7-12, and 9+

What’s in the box? Info and toys about different parts of the world, varying by age group. The younger versions include a little suitcase, luggage tag, stickers, photos, an activity booklet, coins, toys, and letters from a “pen pal.” For older kids there’s also a U.S.-specific version, or a science version.

Monthly cost: Get it at Little Passports for $13.95 - $18.95/month, depending on age group

Raddish

Raddish

Ages: 4-14

What’s in the box? Recipes, activity cards and kitchen tools to make and learn about a new dish. Every month is themed, and includes info about math, science, geography and culture.

Monthly cost: Get it at Raddish for $31/month

Sensory TheraPlay

Sensory TheraPlay

Ages: 5-9

What’s in the box? Toys and activities curated by a pediatric occupational therapist specifically for kids who are on the autism spectrum or who have sensory processing issues.

Monthly cost: Get it at Sensory TheraPlay for $53/month

Also on HuffPost: