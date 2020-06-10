HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Good idea: Getting your dad a gift for Father’s Day.

Better idea: Getting your dad a subscription for Father’s Day so he’ll receive a gift every month for the rest of the year.

We think the decision is pretty clear here. Check out this handy list of our favourite choices for gift subscriptions your dad would appreciate.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud Hassan Ahmed and Mo'men Yasser via Adobe

It’s fair to say that this isn’t the kind of gift many people would consider, but hear us out: If your dad is a photographer, animator, designer, artist, composer, programmer, or filmmaker, he will definitely appreciate this one. You can pick and choose which software to subscribe to, and you can pre-pay for a whole year of access!

Your Super

Your Super Your Super Red Velvet Smoothie Recipe

Your dad’s health is priceless and the superfood and plant protein mixes from Your Super are the perfect addition to his daily nutrition. Every ingredient is certified organic, Non-GMO certified, Glyphosate-Free, plant-based and gluten-free. You’ll never find any sweeteners, stevia, artificial flavors, fillers, preservatives or additives.

Luminary

Luminary

Luminary is a subscription podcast network with original shows from your favourite creators including Trevor Noah, Russel Brand, Reza Aslan and Rainn Wilson. Your dad will have his choice of various podcast topics and genres that he won’t be able to get anywhere else!

Lootcrate

Lootcrate

Give your geeky dad a monthly mystery surprise with Lootcrate. You can decide which crate theme to send him and how long you want the plan to last.

Cairn

Cairn

A Cairn multi-month gift is the perfect surprise for the outdoorsy dad. Each month, he’ll receive a collection of trail-ready products curated from top outdoor brands. You can decide how long the plan duration is and choose between regular or premium products.

Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club

Make sure your dad always has everything he needs to look, feel, and smell his best. Beginning with a starter set, you can add however many products you want, and your dad will receive a care-package on a schedule that you set.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee