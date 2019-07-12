HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amazon’s epic two-day sale event is fast approaching. Starting Monday, July 15, Prime members can shop for incredible deals on hot-ticket items like smart speakers, TVs and Instant Pots. But if everyday summer items are what you’re after — be it popsicle makers for your kids or a portable water bowl for your dog — you can order everything online and have it waiting on your front steps by the time you come home from work. Here are some items under $20 to get you through the hot and humid season.

Nautical beach bag