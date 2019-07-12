HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Amazon’s epic two-day sale event is fast approaching. Starting Monday, July 15, Prime members can shop for incredible deals on hot-ticket items like smart speakers, TVs and Instant Pots. But if everyday summer items are what you’re after — be it popsicle makers for your kids or a portable water bowl for your dog — you can order everything online and have it waiting on your front steps by the time you come home from work. Here are some items under $20 to get you through the hot and humid season.
Nautical beach bag
How else can you carry all your stuff than in a striped tote? This one is big enough to handle all your summer essentials: towel, water bottle and flip-flops.
Wine tumbler
Rosé all day in a stainless steel double insulated cup with lid and straw.
Sunscreen lotion, SPF 60
Prime members can’t get enough of this ultra lightweight lotion — it’s the highest rated sunscreen on Amazon! This is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so if you plan on hitting the volleyball court, you’ll be covered.
A good beach read (‘Daisy Jones & the Six’)
You can’t spend summer without indulging in at least one good beach read. “Daisy Jones & the Six” is this year’s most talked about novel written in a “as-told-to” rock autobiography.
Handheld mini fan
Beat the heat with a portable, USB rechargeable mini fan that fits nicely in your bag or pocket. It’ll come in handy when you’re stuck on a crowded subway, waiting in line or just finishing a 5k run.
Doughnut pool float
Keep the party afloat with a novelty float like this one. It’s also sturdy enough to ride through rocky rivers and strong tides.
Shish kabob set
Throwing some kabobs on the grill shouldn’t be messy. This set includes a foldable rack, stainless steel skewers and bamboo skewers for serving.
Popsicle maker
The kids in your life will love making their own fruit popsicles. Adults can also partake in the fun by making margarita popsicles to soothe that summer thirst.
Collapsible dog bowl
These silicone dog bowls are collapsible, foldable and extra-durable so you never have to worry about cracks or tears. Bring this with you when camping, hiking, or hitting the beach.
Cat-eye mirrored sunglasses
Block the sun and stay in style all at once. These trendy frames you’ve probably seen all over Instagram come in seven different colours, including silver, black and blue.