Nearly Half Of Canadians Expect To Be Working Full-Time At Age 66: Survey

Getty Images A financial expert helps an elderly man go over his personal finances in this stock photo. A survey suggests nearly half of Canadians are concerned about outliving their retirement savings.

Ready or not, retirement age is coming, but many Canadians may not be prepared for what the future holds.

A new survey from Sun Life Financial suggested half (47 per cent) of Canadians working today are afraid they might outlive their retirement savings.

The results published Tuesday also found three out of four working Canadians don’t have a financial plan and 44 per cent of Canadians expect to be full-time workers at the age of 66.

The survey, conducted online earlier this year by Ipsos, featured 2,901 respondents. It found 65 per cent of people who worked past age 66 did so because they needed the income, and only 35 per cent said they did so because they wanted to work.

For years, 65 has been the traditional retirement age in Canada, which is when people can apply for retirement benefits such as the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.