Sunwing Workers Allegedly Helped Operate Drug Ring At Toronto Airport: RCMP

Randy Risling via Getty Images A Sunwing aircraft is seen here at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont.

TORONTO — RCMP said two Sunwing Airlines employees are among 11 people arrested in connection to a drug-trafficking ring that allegedly operated out of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Mounties said Friday that raids conducted in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week infiltrated several groups that allegedly trafficked fentanyl and other drugs.

Those arrested face more than 40 drug-related charges, investigators said.

The Sunwing employees have worked for the airline for several years and are charged with attempting to import cocaine and trafficking cocaine, RCMP said.

Sunwing said in a statement that it co-operated with investigators, but gave no further details.

“The safety and security of both our employees and our customers remains our main priority and we have offered our full co-operation to the RCMP to ensure that this matter was brought to a successful conclusion,” it said.