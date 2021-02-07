The party may be a little smaller this year, but the Super Bowl is still barreling on.
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
As is now tradition, many of the companies that invested huge sums of money to broadcast advertisements during the big game have already released their ads, in full or in part, on YouTube.
One notable change, though, is that several of the companies that are used to serving big hits at the Super Bowl every year are skipping this year’s broadcast. Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi are all no-shows.
It’s a sign of the times that the 30-second TV spots, which cost a hefty US$5.5 million each, took two months longer to sell than usual.
But fear not: Doritos, Bud Light, and Mountain Dew have all invested in ads, along with other big names, and a ton of celebrity cameos.
Here’s what you can expect to see on Sunday night.
Uber Eats
Mike Myers
and Dana Carvey reunited for a very 2021 update to "Wayne's World."
Doritos
Matthew McConaughey stars as "Flat Matthew," along with appearances by Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel, who appeared in the teaser
released a few days earlier.
GM
GM got Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to advertise their electric cars, along with ... Norway?
Amazon Alexa
What if Michael B. Jordan were Alexa, and Amazon could advertise both its smart speaker and an upcoming movie of his at the same time?
Bud Light
Post-apocalypse, but make it Bud Light, with appearances by Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, and other characters from previous Bud Light commercials. (You can see some of theirindividualcontributions
, if you want, in a number
of other
shorter spots.)
Bud Light
Wait, did you think Bud Light would have only one series of Super Bowl spots? This ad takes the old "when life gives you lemons" adage and makes it literal to illustrate the hellish experience of 2020.
Tide
"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander stars — kind of — in this ad encouraging us to all do laundry more often than we think we need to. (He's also
in the bonus
clips.)
Cheetos
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher star in a Cheetos-themed version of Shaggy's gaslighting anthem "It Wasn't Me" (with a bonus Shaggy appearance and verse, naturally).
Rockstar Energy Drink
Rapper Lil' Baby is the star of Rockstar's ad.
Scotts
Some of the cameos here include Martha Stewart, John Travolta, Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Leslie David Baker of "The Office" and Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell.
Michelob ULTRA
Michelob opted for a number of big name athletes including Serena Williams, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, and retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.
Hellmann's
Hellmann's opted to wait until the game to air their full ad, but released a teaser starring Amy Schumer and ... the shadow of a chicken?
Squarespace
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is re-introduced as "5 to 9" in this ode to side hustles.
Frito-Lay
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch narrates this spot, starring a pyjama-clad Eli and Peyton Manning.
Stella Artois
Lenny Kravitz wants you to invest in each other over a beer, according to this rhyming ad.
StateFarm
The insurance company, too, is waiting until the game itself to launch its full ad.
Oikos
Athletes galore, as well as SpongeBob SquarePants, show up in this yogurt ad.
Toyota
This Toyota spot highlights the journey of U.S. Paralympic champion Jessica Long, a Siberian orphan who had both legs amputated as a baby.
Defy Logic
Lil' Nas X, his song "Call Me By Your Name," and his excellent fashion choices star in this Logitech commercial.
Dexcom
Nick Jonas, who's been open about his Type 1 diabetes
, shows up to help sell glucose-marketing service Dexcom.
Jimmy John's
Yes, the "King of Cold Cuts" in this commercial is Brad Garrett of "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Klarna
Four Maya Rudolphs, all singing "These Boots Are Made For Walkin,'" star in this cowboy-themed ad for Swedish bran Klarna.
Chipotle
Chipotle asks the important questions, like: Can a burrito change the world?
Skechers
Another football star, Tony Romo, stars in this ad along with his wife, Candice Crawford.
This story originally appeared in French on HuffPost Québec. Translation by Maija Kappler.