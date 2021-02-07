The party may be a little smaller this year, but the Super Bowl is still barreling on.

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As is now tradition, many of the companies that invested huge sums of money to broadcast advertisements during the big game have already released their ads, in full or in part, on YouTube.

One notable change, though, is that several of the companies that are used to serving big hits at the Super Bowl every year are skipping this year’s broadcast. Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi are all no-shows.

It’s a sign of the times that the 30-second TV spots, which cost a hefty US$5.5 million each, took two months longer to sell than usual.

But fear not: Doritos, Bud Light, and Mountain Dew have all invested in ads, along with other big names, and a ton of celebrity cameos.

Here’s what you can expect to see on Sunday night.