Supreme Court Slams Montreal Transit For Arresting Woman Not Holding Handrail

Elena Perova/Getty Images A woman was detained in Montreal for refusing to hold onto an escalator's handrail. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in her favour Nov. 29, 2019. Girl's hand on escalator handrail in shopping center, close-up, girl rises up to go shopping

OTTAWA — A police officer stepped over the line when he detained a Quebec woman for refusing to hold onto an escalator handrail, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday while also slamming Montreal’s transit authority. In its unanimous ruling, the court found Bela Kosoian was within her rights when she refused to obey an unlawful order, and that a reasonable police officer would not have considered refusing to abide by a caution-notice pictogram on the escalator to be an offence. The Societe de transport de Montreal “for its part, committed a fault by teaching police officers that the pictogram in question imposed an obligation to hold the handrail,” adds the ruling, written by Justice Suzanne Cote. Kosoian is entitled to a total of $20,000 in damages from Const. Fabio Camacho, the City of Laval as Camacho’s employer, and the STM, the court ruled.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press The Supreme Court slammed The Societe de transport de Montreal, Montreal's transit police service, for detaining a woman for not holding a handrail. An STM inspector unrelated to the case is pictured here on Feb., 7, 2016.