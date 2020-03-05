TMX Pipeline Clears Another Hurdle As Top Court Refuses To Hear Appeals

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS Pipes at a Trans Mountain facility near Hope, B.C. on Aug. 22, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has cleared another legal hurdle. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear five challenges from environment and Indigenous groups from British Columbia. Some had wanted the top court to consider whether the Liberal cabinet violated the Species at Risk Act when it decided to approve the pipeline expansion a second time in June 2019, arguing the project would harm the highly endangered southern resident killer whales.

The Federal Court of Appeal had overturned cabinet’s first approval of the pipeline in 2018, citing insufficient consultation with Indigenous Peoples and a failure to take the impacts on marine animals into account. After another round of Indigenous consultations and a second look at marine impacts, cabinet gave a second green light, but the same Indigenous communities and environment groups that successfully challenged the approval in 2018, filed new appeals of the approval in 2019. The Federal Court of Appeal heard — dismissed last month — appeals from Indigenous communities about whether there had been enough consultation, but had declined to hear arguments from the environment groups. B.C. Nature, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, the Squamish First Nation and a group of four young people then asked the highest court to do it instead. These are the cases the Supreme Court chose not to hear. Watch: Opposition and environmental groups speak out against TMX costs. Story continues below.