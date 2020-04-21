HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Reformation

We go through a staggering amount of textile each year. In fact, over 15 million tons (yes, tons) of fabric goes to waste annually in North America. Most of it ends up in landfills or the ocean, and if the clothing was not made sustainably then it’s harming the environment twice: once when it’s made, and once again when it’s discarded.

The trick is to shop smarter, not more. Look for clothing brands that have sustainable manufacturing processes and only use Earth-friendly materials. Then, buy items that are high-quality and multifunctional, so you can wear them to many occasions and they will last you a lifetime.

Oftentimes these pieces might be more expensive, but you ought to consider it an investment. $15 shirts seem like the economical option, but they wear down quickly and you have to keep replacing them, and that adds up over multiple purchases. It also means more textile going to waste.

Reformation is one such brand that has sustainability at its core. They implement practices across all aspects of the business to ensure carbon neutrality, fair trade, ethical sourcing, and constant ecological progress. They are accountable for their actions and share annual sustainability reports, as well as frameworks for their future efforts.

We urge you to dive deeper into their practices to understand how your purchases are making a positive impact on the environment. In the meantime, we’ve picked out 5 gorgeous, long-lasting, and multifunctional pieces you can wear to practically any occasion.

Anine Top

Reformation

Both elegant and understated, this top can be paired with a blazer for business meetings, with a skirt for a first date, and with jeans for a casual day out.

Kendy Dress

Reformation

The quintessential little black dress, versatile and easily accessorized to adapt to your needs: Sneakers and a denim jacket for the day, heels and a statement necklace for the night. It even pairs nicely with big boots and a leather jacket for a more badass look.

Fran Skirt

Reformation

Available in 2 patterns and classic black, this skirt can work for a day on the beach or a night out on the town.

Christine Dress

Reformation

This feminine and flirty dress can be worn to casual and formal affairs. You’ll never feel underdressed or overdressed.

Sofi Jumpsuit

Reformation