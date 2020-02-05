It’s estimated that a menstruating person may use up to 15,000 tampons in their lifetime, a plastic-coated quantity that takes a toll long after they’re thrown out.

As these products aren’t often recyclable, they end up in landfills or polluting our oceans. In just a day, the Ocean Conservancy Project found almost 27,000 tampons washed up on the world’s beaches.

Fortunately, there are sustainable period products that won’t contribute to your climate change anxiety. Watch the video above to find out what eco-friendly options are out there for those who get monthly visitors.