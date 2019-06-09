Chris Jackson via Getty Images Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli, Countess of St. Andrews, with her husband George, the Earl of St. Andrews, at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

If you’re the kind of person who’s already seen photos from this year’s Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration that marks the Queen’s birthday, you likely noticed that the Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance since her son’s birth last month. You probably saw Prince Louis waving his hands around excitedly, wearing his uncle’s old hand-me-downs. You almost definitely admired all the hats. But, did you clock the Newfoundland connection? Take a look at the Countess of St. Andrews, who’s wearing a white dress and hat with black details on the far right of the photo. Her name is Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli, and she’s a native of Placentia, N.L. Her husband George, the Earl of St. Andrews, is the son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent — the Queen’s first cousin.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli, third from the left in a pink hat, watched the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June 2007. Her husband, George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, is third from the right, with the beard.

The countess is also a history professor at Cambridge University, where she teaches 18th and 19th century political history, with a particular focus on the Enlightenment. Although she’s occasionally appeared at Trooping the Colour before, and she and her husband attended Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, Sylvana isn’t huge on royal life. When she and her husband returned to Placentia for the town’s 350th anniversary in 2012, she told the Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram that she identifies as a university professor more than as a royal. “We definitely do not live in a castle,” she said.

Matthew Lloyd/GP via Getty Images Sylvana Tomaselli with her daughter, Amelia Windsor, on the eve of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, in April 2011.

When the paper got in touch with her again in 2018, to talk about Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, Sylvana responded with a very gracious and polite refusal. “Thank you for your email,” she wrote. “It is very nice to hear from you again. Unfortunately, I am unable to help with your request, but hope all is well with you and the paper.” Nice, right? The earl and countess have three children, who are William and Harry’s third cousins. The oldest, Edward, Lord Downpatrick, was Princess Diana’s godson. Marina, the middle child, took herself out of the line of succession when she became a Roman Catholic in 2008.

Tim Graham via Getty Images George, Earl of St. Andrews and his wife Sylvana leave St Mary's Hospital in Paddington with their newborn son Edward, Lord Downpatrick, in 1988.

The youngest, 23-year-old Amelia Windsor, is a model who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, among other labels. She’s also Prince Charles’ goddaughter, and if the rumours are true, they once went to see the “Shrek” musical together in London. She also has a very glamorous Instagram, where she’s posted photos from vacations in Italy, Switzerland and New Zealand — no Newfoundland sightings yet.

