Gamma Rapho/Getty Images Sylvie Frechette is shown with her Olympic medals on Oct. 1, 1993.

MONTREAL — Olympic synchronized swimming gold medallist Sylvie Frechette will run for the Conservative party in the fall federal election.

The party said today that Frechette will be its candidate in the Riviere-du-Nord riding in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Frechette won gold in the women’s solo synchronized swimming event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and silver in the team event in Atlanta four years later.

