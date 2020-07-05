MONTREAL — George Chabo was just a teenager when the Syrian refugee arrived in Montreal in the winter of 2016, met first by Canadian Red Cross volunteers who supplied him and his family with boots and winter jackets to brave the Quebec cold. Chabo never forgot that initial encounter and now he’s determined to give back to the humanitarian organization and the province that welcomed and helped his family. Recently, Chabo, 21, sat attentively in a classroom — a converted hotel room where the Red Cross has been training people to do humanitarian work in long-term care homes as support aides and other tasks. These aides are being trained to replace Canadian Armed Forces personnel, most of whom have recently left the homes.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press George Chabo is seen during a Red Cross training session in Montreal on June 30, 2020.

The Red Cross is training up to 900 people to fill a variety of tasks while Quebec completes training for more than 10,000 people to work full-time as orderlies by mid-September in long-term care homes. People like Chabo will be pressed into service in the coming weeks to fill that void and give workers some reprieve after a difficult spring on COVID-19′s front lines. Chabo is a student, but instead of taking the summer off, he raised his hand to help the most vulnerable. During a break last week during his intensive training session where he’s learning to take care of the elderly, Chabo explained why he answered the call. “We went through difficult situations in our country, in Syria, we know what crises are,” Chabo said. “We understand, we have empathy.” He wants to help those most vulnerable during a pandemic. “It’s a difficult moment for us, but especially for them,” said the soft-spoken Chabo. He’s convinced the job will be a good experience. “The elderly have a great life experience ... they have a lot to talk about,” said Chabo, no stranger to helping out as his own family takes care of his paternal grandparents. “It is enriching to help them.”