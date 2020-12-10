Syrian Refugees Become Citizens On 5th Anniversary Of Arrival In Canada

The Canadian Press New Canadians take part in a virtual citizenship ceremony in a video recorded from a livestream on the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration's YouTube channel, as seen on a phone in Toronto on Thursday.

OTTAWA — A group of Syrian refugees took the Canadian citizenship oath in an online ceremony Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the first plane carrying Syrian refugees arrived in Canada as part of the Liberal government’s promise to resettle tens of thousands. Ibrahim Nafash, who was one of 29 Syrian refugees who participated, said he was happy to take the oath after he and his family waited more than a year. He said he submitted his citizenship application, along with those for his immediate family, in February 2019. They passed the exam that October, but his oath-taking was delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We asked (the Immigration Department) when we will take the oath, and we were told we have to wait because of the COVID-19,” he said in an interview, adding they were contacted recently to take part in the online ceremony.

Everyone has been supportive and kind... People stood with me and helped me find a job quickly after arriving. Ibrahim Nafash

Nafash, 48, said he came to Canada with his wife and two sons from Syria via Lebanon in December 2015. Since then, he has been working as a chef for a Middle Eastern food supplier in Montreal after learning French and attending culinary school. His wife worked at a real estate company before she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his family received all the support it needed from the Syrian community in Montreal and from the government to start a new life here. “Everyone has been supportive and kind,” he said. “People stood with me and helped me find a job quickly after arriving.” Pandemic posed challenges When asked about the long delay in Nafash’s case, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Thursday that the pandemic has posed some new challenges. “We want to welcome him and everybody else as quickly as possible,” Mendicino said in an interview. The minister said nearly 73,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Canada since 2015. He said the 29 Syrian refugees who took the citizenship oath Thursday are among over 43,000 new citizens to have participated in online citizenship ceremonies since April. But government data shows that the numbers of new Canadian citizens have fallen during the first few months of the pandemic. More than 45,000 people took the oath of citizenship between March and June this year compared to more than 200,000 during the same period last year and 175,000 the year before.