EyesWideOpen via Getty Images The Taj Mahal will be one of three Indian monuments getting nursing rooms this summer.

Babies gotta eat, and they don’t care where they are when hunger strikes.

For breastfeeding moms who enjoy actually leaving the house, though, feeding their babies can mean negotiating flimsy coverups, finding practical spaces to sit down and nurse comfortably (no, a toilet lid does not qualify), and being shamed for having the audacity to do something natural in public.

But, in a historic first, one of the seven modern wonders of the world, considered a “jewel of Muslim art,” is sending a powerful message that breastfeeding women are welcome.

India’s picturesque Taj Mahal is getting a baby-feeding room. It will be set up by July to help “millions of mothers who visit with their babies,” Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, a top official at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), told Reuters.

It will be the first time any monument in India will have such a facility, Swarnkar told Times of India. Two other world heritage sites in India— Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri— will also get breastfeeding rooms over the summer, he added. These spaces will have chairs, tables and fans.

