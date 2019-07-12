ASSOCIATED PRESS/JEFF CHIU A container of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco, April 15, 2011.

(Reuters) ― The U.S. Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about potential cancer risks of its talcum powder and has convened a grand jury in Washington, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bloomberg report said the grand jury was looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products.

J&J disclosed in its annual report in February that it had received subpoenas from the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission related to the ongoing baby powder litigation but did not give more details.

