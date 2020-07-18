It might be hard sometimes to remember to keep a safe, physical distance away from someone is during the COVID-19 pandemic, unless you walk with a tape measure all the time.

Physically distancing has been a constant recommendation during the pandemic and as businesses have been slowly reopening, it’s not an uncommon sight to see a sticker and decal on the floor marking out the recommended six feet between people.

But in downtown Toronto, a company called Public Inc. figured out a pretty easy way to keep people vigilant about distancing — put Tom Hanks in between them.

The actor, who was one of the earlier high-profile cases of COVID-19 and who measures six feet in height, has been printed on to life-size decals and stuck on the ground outside liquor stores.

But why should the burden of adequate physical distancing be all on Tom Hanks’ tall but American shoulders? We have plenty of homegrown celebrities who can share the load.

If you need a reminder of what a safe, six-foot distance looks like, take a look at some Canadian celebrities who can help you out in the slideshow below:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson NBC via Getty Images Standing at a whopping 6'5", the half-Canadian 'Jumanji' star is a good place to start if you need to keep your space. Known for his charismatic wrestling years and roles in star-studded action flicks, invoking Johnson's height could stop you from being between a rock and a hard place during social distancing dilemmas. Drake Gregory Shamus via Getty Images If you're going to be running through the '6ix' keep at least one Drake-length distance of 6 feet between you and your friends. Ryan Reynolds Jason Mendez via Getty Images The Vancouver-born actor, who is 6'2", is a fitting example because he's been using his celebrity status to raise funds to fight COVID-19. He donated personal protective equipment to Nova Scotia's victims and used his undeniable charm to spread awareness about the virus. Brooke Lynn Hytes Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Category is...social distancing, and 6'2" drag superstar Brooke Lynn Hytes is here to show you how it's done. Observe Hytes in all her glory, maintaining a safe distance on the red carpet before the pandemic was even a thing. Scott Moir Jean Catuffe via Getty Images Canadian skating champion Scott Moir has captivated audiences for years on the ice with his 5'10" stature. OK, he's a little under the social distancing requirements, but add in the height of Olympic partner Tessa Virtue in a lift, you're bound to be a safe distance away. Keanu Reeves Yuichi Yamazaki via Getty Images Keanu Reeves has proven that he can pretty much do anything so why not help you physically distance as well? Simu Liu George Pimentel via Getty Images He's about to be Marvel's hottest new hero as 'Shang-Chi' and has been on the forefront of Asian representation. The six-foot-tall star, who's also been calling out anti-Asian racism during COVID-19, is a fitting representation of being safe and cool. Chris Boucher Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images If you want to be extra, extra safe — picture Raptor Chris Boucher's 6'9" frame. It's a slam dunk towards social distancing safety. Ryan Gosling Randy Holmes via Getty Images If this photo could speak, it would say, "Hey girl, for our safety and the safety of those around us, I'm going to need to you get six feet away from me." It works out because it's exactly the former Disney star's height. Hayley Wickenheiser Rene Johnston via Getty Images Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser retired from the sport in 2017, but the 5'10" player has been busy. She teamed up with fellow Canadian and social distancing-height appropriate icon Ryan Reynolds to put together 'Conquer COVID-19,' a charity drive initiative that collects personal protective equipment for health-care workers. Will Arnett CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images The 6'2" comedian is known for his deep voice and dry wit, and you can try to impersonate his beloved "BoJack Horseman" character when you tell someone to stay at least one "Will Arnett" away from you. He's also teamed up with other Canadian celebrities during the pandemic for a charity broadcast that raised money for food banks across the country. Joshua Jackson Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Oh, Pacey! Thank you for helping us keep our space(y). Can-con icon Joshua Jackson, pictured here with his also very tall wife Jodie Turner-Smith, is 6'2". The actor recently became a father during the pandemic. P.K. Subban Bruce Bennett via Getty Images An incredible defenseman on the ice, you can apply Subban's six-foot height to your own defense mechanisms against COVID-19. Shawn Mendes Amy Sussman via Getty Images This one's for Gen-Z! If you don't know who any of these other old Canadians are, then look no further than singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. He's 6'2", so there's no excuse to be to close. Jim Carrey Rachel Murray via Getty Images Jim Carrey and Sonic the Hedgehog are not demonstrating good social distancing procedure over here, but if Carrey were to apply his 6'2" height in between them, it'd be a lot better. Elon Musk picture alliance via Getty Images The billionaire space travel entrepreneur is focused on literally getting as far from Earth as possible (Mars!) but when it comes to physical distancing, there's no need for it to be that drastic. Keeping a unit of one Musk away, that is 6'2", will suffice. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau DAVE CHAN via Getty Images He's already warned the nation that wearing masks could prevent people from "speaking moistly" at you. Take that tip and keep a Trudeau-sized space away from people to follow the guidelines of Canada's 6'2" prime minister.