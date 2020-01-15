Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS Syrian chocolatier Tareq Hadhad greets children at the door of Peace by Chocolate's factory in Antigonish, N.S., in 2017. Hadhad says he passed his Canadian citizenship test with a perfect score.

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia chocolate maker who came to Canada as a Syrian refugee has become a Canadian citizen.

Tareq Hadhad, the founder of Peace by Chocolate in Antigonish, N.S., took part in a special citizenship ceremony Wednesday in Halifax.

“It’s amazing,” he said after the ceremony at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

“I feel that I’m Canadian. I feel that I’m free. I feel that I belong. And I feel that I am so proud to be part of this big family of 37 million Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

Hadhad’s family had made chocolates in Syria for more than 20 years, but their factory was destroyed in a bombing that forced them to leave the country in 2012.

Peace by Chocolate opened for business in 2016 and now ships its confections around the world. The company employs locals in Antigonish and newcomers to Canada.