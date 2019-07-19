People with disabilities are often left out of the narrative. This rings especially true during Halloween when costumes don’t fit or are hidden under adaptive equipment. U.S. retailer Target has set out to change that. The company has just announced the launch of accessible Halloween costumes. A princess and pirate Halloween costume specifically designed for wheelchair users as well as a sensory-friendly shark and unicorn will be available for trick-or-treating this year. Both the princess and pirate costumes are comprised of an outfit that an able-bodied child could also wear (talk about inclusion), and a separate ship or carriage to fit onto the wheelchair.

Every pirate needs a ship, so let’s just build one around his chair Ryan “The Dude” Weimer

Unfortunately, the outfits come with a premium cost. Target’s website, which has items that can be shipped directly to Canadian addresses, lists the princess outfit as $27.35 and the carriage at a whopping $61.55. The pirate outfit can be purchased for $34.19 and the ship $61.55. The shark and unicorn outfits that both feature hidden easy access to the abdomen (which can be an important feature for feeding tubes), are free of tags, and have removable wings and hoods can be purchased for $41.03 each. The costumes will be available for pre-order as a park of their Hyde and Eek! Boutique collection on Aug. 22. But, to our dismay, the carriage and ship are unable to ship to Canada at this time.

Target's new accessible Halloween costumes.

Target is no stranger to inclusive products and advertising. Their Cat and Jack adaptive line is adaptive and sensory friendly. Many of their ads feature actors with disabilities. It is not uncommon to see someone in a wheelchair, a child with Down syndrome, or forearm crutches throughout their advertising. WATCH: Sophia Sanchez, an actor and model, famous for telling the world that Down syndrome isn’t scary is featured across target ads. Story continues below.

Charities like Magic Wheelchair also provide epic halloween costumes to kids in wheelchairs. Founder Ryan “The Dude” Weimer started Magic Wheelchair after his son, Keaton, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and requested a pirate Halloween costume. Weimer set out to build a pirate ship over his existing wheelchair. “Every pirate needs a ship, so let’s just build one around his chair,” Weimer writes on his website.

Some of the most memorable costumes have featured superheroes, cakes, and even a Dutch wooden shoe.

