Ben Nelms / Reuters Members of various First Nations walk to honour residential school survivors in Vancouver on June 11, 2015.

OTTAWA — The federal government introduced a bill Tuesday to create a national holiday for truth and reconciliation that will honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors, families, and communities impacted by residential schools. Bill C-5, tabled by Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, continues the work of former NDP MP Georgina Jolibois. The former MP from La Loche, Sask. and the Clearwater River Dene Nation, introduced a private member’s bill in 2017 that sought to establish the holiday as a day of “reflection and celebration of Indigenous history and contributions to our collective society.” The government’s new legislation proposes the new national statutory holiday be observed on Sept. 30 — coinciding with Orange Shirt Day. “It’s like it’s been divinely guided,” Phyllis Webstad, organizer of the first Orange Shirt Day, told HuffPost Canada. The synchronicity feels like as though “the Creator is at play here and for whatever reason, my story has been chosen.” Watch: Orange Shirt Day honours survivors of residential schools. Story continues below video:

Webstad, a residential school survivor, organized the first Orange Shirt Day in 2013 to reclaim and re-frame the grief and pain inflicted on generations of First Nations, Inuit and Métis families from a racist education system designed to erase their identities. The name of the annual event is drawn from Webstad’s memory of her first day at St. Joseph’s Residential School in Williams Lake, B.C. in the ’70s, when the orange shirt she wore, a gift from her grandmother, was peeled off her back and taken from her after she arrived. She was the third generation of her family to attend the school, known as The Mission. The growing momentum behind the annual event has given her “little bit of justice” in her lifetime for what generations of her family have gone through, Webstad added.

Handout . / Reuters A group of female students and a nun pose in a classroom at Cross Lake Indian Residential School in Cross Lake, Man. in a February 1940 archive photo. It is estimated that more than 150,000 students attended residential schools under a policy the Truth and Reconciliation Commission amounted to "cultural genocide."