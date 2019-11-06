Ford Government Promises 0.3% Tax Break For Small Businesses

Andrew Francis Wallace/Getty Images Finance Minister Rod Phillips during question period at Queen's Park July 18, 2019. Before this appointment, he was minister of the environment.

TORONTO — The province has promised to lower taxes for startups and family-owned shops as it continues to advertise Ontario is “open for business.” The Progressive Conservatives will cut the corporate income-tax rate for small businesses from 3.5 per cent to 3.2 per cent, according to the fall economic outlook released Wednesday. The province says the tax break will save 275,000 businesses up to $1,500 a year, beginning in 2020. “That’s not a small amount for a small business,” said Finance Minister Rod Phillips at a news conference. “This isn’t about grand gestures. It’s about incremental change that make a difference in people’s lives.” One of two tax breaks in the outlook, the reduction fulfills a “key campaign commitment” and will cost the province up to $95 million a year, Phillips said. Since taking office in 2018, the PCs have reduced small-business taxes by 8.7 per cent.

Rick Madonik/Getty Images Ontario Premier Doug Ford (centre) with Minister of Finance Rod Phillips (right) at a Toronto announcement Sept. 28, 2019.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said this measure is not what small businesses need and that they’d be better off if the province made significant investments, rather than cuts, in other areas. “When I talk to small businesses, they want relief, sustainable relief on their hydro bills, access to skilled workers and infrastructure investment to move goods and workers much more efficiently and effectively around their communities,” Horwath said at a news conference. The fall outlook demonstrates Ford’s “cruel and callous cuts are here to stay,” she said. The province claimed a combination of efforts will save small businesses a total of $2.3 billion next year. These measures include cancelling cap-and-trade, freezing the minimum wage at $14 an hour, accelerating capital investment write-offs and reducing WSIB insurance premiums. Watch: Protests hit Queen’s Park. Story continues below.