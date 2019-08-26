For music students, getting the chance to step into a real recording studio is pretty exciting. But having your work featured on the biggest album of the year is even better. For students at the Regent Park School of Music, it’s nice to have a friend like Taylor Swift. Swift’s new album “Lover” includes a song, “It’s Nice to Have a Friend,” that samples a composition written by a group of music students from the school, which offers a wide variety of music education to kids ages three to 18 in Toronto’s high-priority Regent Park neighbourhood.

Her song samples “Summer in the South,” a composition recorded earlier this year by RPSM students with the help of music producer Frank Dukes, who has worked with The Weeknd, Drake, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. The original piece features 14 of the school’s students, between the ages of 9 and 18, playing guitar, saxophone, cello, violin, viola, steel pan, harp, organ, strings, drums, and xylophone, as well as their voices. “Summer in the South” is featured along with 10 other compositions from the same session on “Parkscapes,” a music library that donates the majority of its sales, licenses and royalties back to the school. Mustafa the Poet, a Regent Park native who has won acclaim for his poetry since age 12, gave the tracks their names.

It was Dukes who shared the piece with Swift. Her decision to buy the sample and use it in her song means that every sale, stream or sample of her album will bring royalties to the school. That’s no small thing, given that Swift’s new album, which was released last Friday, became the top-selling album of the year during its first day of sales. “Words can’t describe how thrilled we are to hear our students on Taylor Swift’s new album,” the school’s executive director Richard Marsella said in a press release.