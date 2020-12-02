Taylor Swift fans got an early holiday present Wednesday morning, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds.

A section of the re-recorded version of Swift’s hit “Love Story” played over a new commercial for Match.com written by Reynolds.

Longtime fans of the singer know she’s currently re-recording her first five albums in order to own commercially available versions of her own music, after the original masters were purchased in June 2019 by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

According to her contract, Swift could start re-recording in November 2020. Apparently that process is far enough along for Reynolds and all of us to get a sneak peak at “Love Story” in the Match.com ad.

The recordings are not fully done, Swift clarified on Twitter.

“My friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” Swift wrote on Twitter.

The commercial is definitely, as Swift says, “LOLsome.”

Playing off the phrase a “match made in hell,” the dating website commercial sets 2020 as a woman who dates and falls in love with the devil. There’s the classic 2020 hallmarks we’ve all come to know, from toilet paper hoarding to a literal garbage fire.

“Where are you from?” 2020 asks.

“Hell,” Satan says.

“Me too.”