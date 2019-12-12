Teachers' Unions To File Charter Challenge Against Ontario Wage Cap Law

CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS Educators picket on the streets of Toronto on Wednesday in their second day of job action this month. Unions representing elementary and high school teachers in Ontario are fighting back against a law that limits public sector wage increases.

TORONTO — Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions say they are launching charter challenges Thursday to a law capping public sector wage increases. The unions, which represent both elementary and high school teachers in public, Catholic and French boards, say it violates their collective bargaining rights. The Progressive Conservative government passed the law as contract talks were just starting, and the unions say it was an extraordinary interference in the bargaining process.