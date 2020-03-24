Crystal Emmanuel says athletes were like sitting ducks as they waited to hear what would become of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. Amid the looming shadow of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the original July 24 start date was up in the air.

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday the Games would be postponed until 2021 to protect the collective safety of everyone involved.

The news comes after Team Canada announced late Sunday night they would not be sending any Olympians or Paralympians to Japan.