In case you were worried that the yuletide wasn’t going to be gay enough this year, Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have released a Christmas song, and it’s here to save 2020.

Called “Make You Mine This Season,” the song is part of the soundtrack for “Happiest Season,” a new holiday rom-com directed by Clea DuVall featuring Kristen Stewart and Canadian icons Mackenzie Davis and Dan Levy.

Like any good Christmas song, there are jingle bells. There are lyrics about somebody breaking your heart under the Christmas tree. There are professions of love. There are boughs of holly.

WE ARE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT “MAKE YOU MINE THIS SEASON” IS NOW OUT!!!!! https://t.co/3bo8F9n8Q9 pic.twitter.com/eE1QR9TYLp — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 30, 2020

THE TRAILER FOR HAPPIEST SEASON IS FINALLY OUT! Our song Make You Mine This Season - a song we wrote JUST for the movie - is in the trailer!!! We’re SO EXCITED! GO WATCH! pic.twitter.com/0aTHhe7jPW — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 9, 2020

But unlike most Christmas tracks, this one’s all about queer holiday love.

“You’re the only girl I’ve got on my list, I write your name, I know it’s foolish,” the sisters sing. “But I chase the feeling, ’cause you keep me dreaming — that I could make you mine, make you mine this season.”

Besides being an absolute bop of a song, it’s refreshing to hear a holiday song be so explicitly targeted at LGBTQ people.

Just like queer people deserve cheesy Christmas romantic comedies about meeting the parents as happens in “Happiest Season,” we also deserve cheesy Christmas songs too.

Both Tegan and Sara are openly gay, so it’s not surprising that they’d be the ones to give us an iconic queer Christmas jam. In 2017, they launched the Tegan and Sara Foundation, a charity that works to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ girls and women. A coming-of-age TV show is currently being developed based on their childhood growing up and coming out in Calgary. And they also were just awarded the annual Legacy Award by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce

Now they can add “holiday music icons” to that list of titles. Mariah Carey better watch her back.