Canada’s queer and trans-owned businesses just gave Tegan and Sara a lifetime achievement award.

Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce — now going by CGLCC, formally known as the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce — announced the Canadian pop duo as this year’s recipients of the Legacy Award, at the CGLCC Black And White Gala on Nov. 5. Watch the video above to see Sara Quin’s remarks at the event.

While the gala was virtual, it did give Sara an excuse to step out of her pandemic fashion.

“I was personally thrilled to have an occasion to pull out one of my blazers, after months of dressing like a depressed college student,” she said.

On the heels of their TV show deal, the chamber awarded the distinguished twins for their contributions to LGBTQ+ communities.

The Tegan And Sara Foundation is one way the musicians have given back: Summer camps, community grants, and a queer-positive classroom program that’s reached more than 12,000 students are among the foundation’s projects.

