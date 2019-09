LIFESTYLE

Tegan And Sara Open Up About Teen Years In Joint Memoir

Most of us try to forget the mistakes we made as teenagers. For indie pop royalty Tegan and Sara Quin, their coming-of-age years in Calgary take centre stage in their joint memoir High School . In conversation with ET Canada, the 39-year-old twins explain why they don’t shy away from the reality of their substance use and internalized homophobia at the time.