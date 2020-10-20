Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Sara Quin and Tegan Quin celebrate their memoir "High School" on Sept. 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Beloved Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara are coming to a streaming service near you.

As first reported by Deadline, the Calgary-raised musical twins are developing a coming-of-age comedy TV series based on their recent best-selling memoir High School. The series is in development at Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service IMDB TV.

“High School” will follow two sisters based on Tegan and Sara Quin in the ‘90s through their journey of self-discovery and identity during grunge and rave culture. It sounds like it will mirror the Quin sisters’ actual upbringing in ’90s Calgary, where they formed their first high school band at age 15.

And to add to it, lesbian icon Clea DuVall is set to executive produce the series alongside Tegan and Sara, and will write and direct the pilot episode. You might know DuVall from her roles in “Veep” and “But I’m A Cheerleader.” She also directed and co-wrote the Kristen Stewart LGBTQ+ Christmas rom-com “Happiest Season” premiering next month.

I loved @teganandsara’s beautiful memoir and am so thrilled to work with our team at @IMDbTV and Plan B to bring it to life. ❤️ https://t.co/dus1tEOd2M — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) October 20, 2020

Tegan and Sara have had a steady stream of success in recent years.

Their memoir High School came out last summer, alongside a companion album reimagining songs they wrote as teenagers. They confirmed the TV series on Instagram Tuesday, noting they are “so excited” about it.

They also performed at the 2015 Academy Awards and were nominated for a Grammy in 2013. In 2017, they launched the Tegan and Sara Foundation, a charity that works to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ girls and women.

As a queer person who grew up not long after Tegan and Sara did in Alberta, it’s super exciting to see more stories like theirs making it to the big screen.