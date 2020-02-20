TekSavvy Files Complaint About How Bell, Rogers Charge Internet Providers

CHATHAM, Ont. — TekSavvy Solutions Inc. says it has filed a complaint with the Competition Bureau seeking an investigation into how Bell Canada and Rogers Communications charge independent internet service providers.

The company that bills itself as Canada’s largest independent internet service provider accuses the telecom giants of engaging in a pattern of anti-competitive activities that is costing millions of Canadians hundreds of millions of dollars.

It alleges that Bell and Rogers’ wholesale divisions drove up competitors’ costs, while their retail divisions target those competitors with retail prices below their wholesale costs that are wrongfully inflated.

Bell, Rogers and Canada’s other major phone and cable companies asked the federal cabinet in November to overrule a 2019 regulatory decision that slashes how much they can charge independent ISPs like TekSavvy.