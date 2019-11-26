OTTAWA ― TekSavvy Solutions Inc. has appealed a Federal Court order that internet service providers must block access to the websites of GoldTV, a company that provides pirated television online.

TekSavvy says the Nov. 15 ruling, which is the first time a nationwide blocking order has been made in Canada, is a grave violation of network neutrality and could fundamentally change the nature of the internet in Canada.

