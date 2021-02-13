Rene Johnston via Getty Images

Federal government officials met with lobbyists for Canada’s big telecom firms “an average of twice every business day” over the past year, independent internet provider TekSavvy says. The Chatham, Ont.-based company argued in a blog post this week that Canada is on the verge of “regulatory capture” in its telecom industry ― a situation where regulators “come to be dominated by the industries or interests they are charged with regulating.” TekSavvy analyzed entries in the federal lobbyist registry in the 12 months prior to February 2021, and found 577 meetings between officials and the three big telcos ― Bell, Rogers and Telus ― as well as three regional players ― Shaw, Quebecor and Cogeco ― and the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association. Watch: Canadians’ top complaints about telecoms. Story continues below.

Shaw Communications had the most meetings, accounting for 152 of them, followed by Rogers with 124 meetings and Telus with 68 meetings. The lobbyists met with Ian Scott, chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Communications (CRTC) 11 times and with Navdeep Bains ― who was minister of innovation, science and economic development (ISED) until January ― 13 times, TekSavvy found. “Most meetings were with bureaucrats in ISED and the Department of Heritage, which respectively oversee telecom and broadcasting policy,” TekSavvy vice-president of insight and engagement Peter Nowak wrote on the company’s blog. TekSavvy was the only indie internet provider to lobby in Ottawa over the past year, holding 20 meetings, Nowak wrote, while Open Media was the only consumer advocacy group to have met with officials on telecom issues, in 10 meetings.