OTTAWA (Reuters) ― Canada’s major telecom companies are planning to intensify lobbying against the new minority Liberal government as it moves to fulfill election pledges to cut cellphone costs by 25 per cent with some executives warning government action could hamper expensive network rollouts. Canada’s three telecommunications providers, BCE Inc’s Bell unit, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp., control around 90 per cent of the market and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the campaign he could force providers to take action. The industry is particularly unhappy about the Liberals’ pledge to allow more access for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) ― which lease wireless capacity at wholesale prices and resell it at reduced retail prices ― saying they do not help build the expensive infrastructure needed to ensure service. Watch: Canadians, here’s why your cellphone ill is so insanely high. Story continues below.

“We’re fighting a five-front battle here and we will use whatever tools are at our disposal to convince the powers that be ... that this is wrong-headed,” an executive at one of the major firms, said, adding the prospect of MVNOs was a greater existential threat than price cuts. The executive requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which regulates the industry, is probing whether it should order the major players to offer more access to MNVOs, which complain they are effectively being shut out. On Wednesday, Bell asked the government to overturn an August CRTC order to cut the rates that third-party internet resellers pay the major firms for access.