Ben Nelms / Reuters Telus CEO Darren Entwistle speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, B.C., May 8, 2014. Entwistle is warning Telus will cut spending and jobs if it has to sell space on its wireless network to MVNOs.

GATINEAU, Que. ― The CEO of Telus Corp. says it could cut about $1 billion of spending and 5,000 jobs over the next five years if the CRTC mandates Canada's wireless companies to open their facilities to virtual network operators. Telus chief executive Darren Entwistle revealed those estimates in the final minutes of nearly four hours of public hearings before the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in Gatineau, Que. Most of the morning and early afternoon hearing was spent with Entwistle and his team of executives and consultants repeatedly saying Canada doesn't need mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).