Disputes over B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline persist as First Nation’s people continue to protest the multi-billion dollar energy project.

On Jan, 10, Wet’suwet’en First Nation held a rally to keep pipeline workers out of their territory. The move comes just days after hereditary chiefs issued the company an eviction notice.

Coastal GasLink wants to build a pipeline that would cut through Wet’suwet’en territory.

The First Nation’s elected band councils originally supported the project, but hereditary chiefs remain opposed to it.

The pipeline is part of a $40 billion energy project that would bring liquified natural gas from northern British Columbia all the way to the province’s coast.

On Monday, RCMP officers set up a checkpoint at Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C.

Protesters on the ground are alleging that RCMP officers are blocking media and food supplies from reaching Wet’suwet’en people who are camped out near the construction site.