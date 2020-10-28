NEWS
10/28/2020 10:27 EDT | Updated 8 minutes ago

Toronto Raptors Terence Davis Arrested For Alleged Assault In New York

The team said they are "aware of the reports."

  • The Canadian Press
Mike Stobe via Getty Images
Terence Davis of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Brooklyn Nets on February 12, 2020 in New York City.

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

READ MORE

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.

Also on HuffPost:
America Votes
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the U.S. election from HuffPost’s Washington, D.C. bureau
See More

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: news crime Toronto Raptors NBA New York City Terence Davis