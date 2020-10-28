Mike Stobe via Getty Images Terence Davis of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Brooklyn Nets on February 12, 2020 in New York City.

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”