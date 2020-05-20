It’s been 40 years since Terry Fox embarked on his Marathon of Hope, but the legendary runner continues to inspire people everywhere and raise millions for cancer research.

Every step of his cross-country journey in 1980 was in a pair of royal blue Adidas sneakers, a shoe that some fortunate shoppers have just gotten their hands on.

In honour of this 40th anniversary, the sportswear company made replicas of Fox’s signature kicks and commemorative shirts for a limited-time collection, with all proceeds going towards the Terry Fox foundation. (A similar collection came out on the marathon’s 25th anniversary.)

Within 10 minutes of the products going on sale Wednesday morning, Adidas was sold out entirely. Not even Fred Fox, the runner’s brother, could nab any memorabilia.

“I tried, like thousands of Canadians, to get a T-shirt and I wasn’t able to get one,” he told Black Press Media.

Adidas promises a re-stock in a few months. Can’t wait that long and willing to try your luck?

There’s still a way to cop a pair and it has to do with the Terry Fox Run. Watch the video above to find out how and see what Fox wrote to Adidas that convinced them to send him shoes.

Tessa Virtue, Ron McLean show off their sweet kicks

Not everyone braved online shopping for a pair of the royal blue Orions. Several Canadian notables got their hands on them ahead of the collection’s launch, including figure skater Tessa Virtue. She showed off hers in a touching Instagram tribute to Fox, calling him an inspiration.

Hockey personality Ron McLean also flexed his shoes, paired with the commemorative shirt.

Asked how he ran a marathon a day? Terry Fox said "I ran to the telephone pole, when I arrived, I ran to the next one". Small steps, Giant strides... are still being made with @adidasCA new 40th Anniversary Limited Edition issue. 100% proceeds to @TerryFoxCanada. #ThanksTerry pic.twitter.com/SOHLMsW0a1 — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) May 20, 2020