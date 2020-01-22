Monty Python comedian Terry Jones has died at the age of 77.

The late Welsh actor and director’s agent confirmed the news of his death on Wednesday.

Jones’ family said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock Terry Jones is seen here in 2015.

They continued: “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

“We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely.”

Jones was one of the founding members of the comedy troupe, alongside Eric Idle, John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

John Phillips via The Associated Press From left, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones pose for photographers in London in this photo from June 30, 2014.

Together, they would go on to appear in films such as “Life Of Brian” and “The Meaning Of Life,” which Jones directed and starred in.

In 2014, he and his co-stars reunited for a string of shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The following year, Terry was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a form of dementia which affects communication.

He revealed in an interview that he’d first grown concerns while rehearsing for Monty Python’s O2 shows, as he’d struggled to remember his lines.

By 2016, he was no longer giving interviews to the media. A year later, co-star Michael Palin revealed that Terry no longer had the ability to speak as a result of his condition.