Murray Mitchell/CP Liberal candidate Terry Lake and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Liberal nomination event at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre in Kamloops, B.C., on May 21, 2019.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party’s action plan on climate change has brought one former British Columbia politician out of retirement and back into the arena. At his nomination event Tuesday night for the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, described to the prime minister the conditions the area faces every summer with the wildfires. “It is like a war zone here, prime minister, in the summer,” he said. “People leave so they can breathe clean air.” Lake said locals are worried because they suffer physically and mentally due to the raging wildfires. Watch: Trudeau says Green B.C. byelection win shows voters care about climate change

“And that’s what brought me off the sidelines,” he said. “It was your and your government’s commitment on taking action on climate change.” With B.C. expected to be a key battleground in October’s federal election, Lake is considered a high-profile candidate for the Liberals in the province. He called climate change a “ballot question” and a “threat to our communities and our families.” The October federal election is going to come down to a “stark choice” between the Conservatives and the Liberal party, he said. Lake didn’t seek re-election for the B.C. Liberals in the last provincial election after serving three terms in the legislature.